Inside China’s global propaganda machine – with Joshua Kurlantzick

How Xi Jinping’s regime uses soft power to gain influence.

With China’s military and economic power continuing to grow, Katie Stallard speaks to Joshua Kurlantzick, a journalist and fellow of the Council on Foreign Relations, about Beijing’s ambition to become an information superpower. They discuss his new book, Beijing’s Global Media Offensive: China’s Uneven Campaign to Influence Asia and the World, and the reach – and limits – of that campaign, as well as why he predicts TikTok’s days in the US are numbered.

China’s new foreign minister and the taming of “wolf warrior” diplomacy.

How Xi Jinping views the world.

Nixon in China: the complicated legacy of a week that changed the world.

