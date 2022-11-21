Support 100 years of independent journalism.

What Israel’s new right-wing government could mean, with Amir Tibon

Benjamin Netanyahu is likely to return as PM with far-right support

In Israel’s recent general election Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition won a majority of seats in the Knesset, and coalition negotiations could result in figures from the far right taking a number of key ministries.

Haaretz reporter Amir Tibon joins Emily Tamkin to talk about what this might mean for Israel’s domestic policy, and its relationship with the US and the rest of the world.

The biggest winner in Israel’s election? The far right

THANK YOU

