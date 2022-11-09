US midterms: what red wave?

Despite predictions of a blowout victory for Republicans, Democrats exceeded expectations in the US midterm elections. At time of recording, we still don’t know who won the Senate or the House – but the very fact that the House wasn’t decided on the night suggests this wasn’t a victory for Republicans, running as the party out of power and with high inflation in the US.
Emily Tamkin and Katie Stallard in Washington DC are joined by Ido Vock in Berlin for a discussion of what helped the Democrats and hurt the Republicans.
They also reflect on what this could mean for the wider world – in Europe, Asia and the Middle East.
The team also takes a listener question on Marine Le Pen and the future of the French far right.
Read more:
Emily writes the Republican “red wave” has turned into a ripple.
Emily on Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis and the coming Republican civil war.
Katie on what the US midterm results mean for the war in Ukraine.
Ido writes France’s far-right and far-left are uniting against Emmanuel Macron.
