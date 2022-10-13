Putin’s strikes: the view from Kyiv

Emily Tamkin in Washington DC and Ido Vock in Helsinki are joined by Alix Kroeger, a freelance journalist in Kyiv and the former international managing editor of the New Statesman.
Central Kyiv was attacked by Russia this week. As Alix reports, this was the first time the capital has been attacked since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The team discuss the devastation wrought by the strikes, the response from the city’s residents, and what it signals about Vladimir Putin’s willingness to raise the stakes after Russia’s recent setbacks.
Next, they head to Olkiluoto Island in Finland, where amid the energy crisis following Russia’s invasion, the country has opened Europe’s largest nuclear reactor and the world’s first permanent disposal site for nuclear waste. They discuss Ido’s recent visit to the site, the process for the disposal of the spent fuel, and the controversies that surround it.
Then in You Ask Us, a listener asks why the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) group is reducing oil exports now, in apparent support of Russian interests.
Further reading:
Alix Kroeger reports Russia’s war returns to Kyiv
Ido Vock writes Russian strikes on Ukraine’s cities are an implicit nuclear threat.
How to listen to the World Review podcast
1. In your browser
You can use the player above to listen in your browser right now. The World Review podcast publishes on Monday and Thursdays. All episodes are published to newstatesman.com/podcasts on the day of release.
2. In a podcast app
World Review is available on all major podcast apps including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Acast, Google Podcasts, and more. Search “World Review” in your favourite podcast app, and subscribe or follow to make sure you receive episodes as soon as they publish. While you’re there, please leave a review for the podcast – it helps others find the show, which in turn makes it possible for us to keep making it.
3. On your smart speaker
If you have an Amazon Echo, Google Home or Apple HomePod smart speaker, ask it to “play the latest episode of World Review”. The same command also works with virtual assistants on mobile devices.