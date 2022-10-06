Navigating nuclear menace

The United States and its allies are trying to gauge how, exactly, Vladimir Putin might use the nuclear weapons he’s threatened to deploy in his war in Ukraine, if he were to take that dire step. Meanwhile, North Korea has conducted six missile tests in two weeks.
Emily Tamkin in Washington DC, Katie Stallard in Scotland’s Black Isle, and Ido Vock in Helsinki discuss what Russia’s use of a nuclear weapon could involve, and how Ukraine, the US and their allies might respond.
Then, they turn to North Korea. What is the North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un, working towards? And what do his plans mean for the security of South Korea and Japan?
The team also answers a listener’s question on what all of this could mean for Iran’s nuclear deal, in this week’s You Ask Us.
If you have a question for the international team, fill out our new You Ask Us web form.
Further reading:
Emily Tamkin on what could happen if Russia used nuclear weapons?
Katie Stallard asks what is the meaning of North Korea’s nuclear opportunism.
Megan Gibson on how Mahsa Amini’s death set Iran on fire.
Ido Vock on how the Nord Stream pipeline “sabotage” shows the weakness of Europe’s critical infrastructure.
