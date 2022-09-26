What does India really think of Russia? With Raji Rajagopalan

As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine leaves it short of allies, the country’s relationship with India has come into sharp focus. Emily Tamkin speaks to Raji Rajagopalan, the director of the Centre for Security, Strategy and Technology (CSST) at the Observer Research Foundation, about India’s balancing act between Russia and the West.
They discuss India’s foreign relations priorities; its relationship with China, and where Russia fits into that triumvirate; and how much support it might be willing to offer Russia as the conflict goes on.
Further reading:
The war in Ukraine has tipped the balance of power in Russia’s relationship with India.
