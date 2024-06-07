Has Rishi Sunak just destroyed his own campaign?

By deserting the D-day commemorations, Rishi Sunak has dealt his own campaign a massive blow and handed Keir Starmer and Nigel Farage explosive attack lines.
In this special election edition of You Ask Us, the team answer your questions about the threat to the Conservatives from Reform UK and the impact of TV debates. Also polling expert Ben Walker reveals the shocking impact tactical voting could have on the Liberal Democrats’ election hopes.
