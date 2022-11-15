Support 100 years of independent journalism.

Was John Major a good prime minister?

From May to Thatcher, Stephen Bush and Jonn Elledge explore the tenures of previous leaders in a six-part series from the New Statesman Podcast.

Welcome to Prime Ministerial. In each episode, Jonn Elledge and Stephen Bush look at the legacy of one of the previous six prime ministers and ask whether they achieved success on their own terms.

This episode examines John Major’s premiership. Major inherited a majority government in 1990 after Margaret Thatcher was driven out of office. Against the odds, he won the 1992 general election. But, in the wake of economic upheaval following Black Wednesday and a Conservative Party civil war, as well as the challenge from a resurgent Labour Party, the party suffered a huge defeat in 1997.

Stephen and Jonn speak to the satirist and former Spitting Image writer John O’Farrell and Jonathan Hill, a former adviser to John Major.

Produced by Adrian Bradley and May Robson, with thanks to Caroline Crampton and Nick Hilton.

How to listen to the New Statesman Podcast

1. In your browser

You can use the player above to listen in your browser right now. The New Statesman Podcast publishes twice weekly, on Tuesdays and Fridays. All episodes are published to newstatesman.com/podcasts on the day of release. Subscribers to the New Statesman can access episodes a day early in our subscriber edition.

2. In a podcast app

The New Statesman Podcast is available on all major podcast apps, including Apple PodcastsSpotifyAcastGoogle Podcasts and more. Search New Statesman Podcast in your favourite podcast app, and subscribe or follow to make sure you receive episodes as soon as they publish. While you’re there, please leave a review for the podcast – it helps others find the show, which in turn makes it possible for us to keep making it.

3. On your smart speaker

If you have an Amazon Echo, Google Home or Apple HomePod smart speaker, ask it to “play the latest episode of the New Statesman Podcast”. The same command also works with virtual assistants on mobile devices.

Topics in this article: