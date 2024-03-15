Rishi Sunak has lost control

It’s been another “torrid” week for the Conservatives, with a row over alleged racist comments made by their largest donor overshadowing the announcement of new extremism rules.

Rachel Cunliffe is joined by George Eaton and Freddie Hayward to discuss how Rishi Sunak’s response to Frank Hester’s alleged comments exposes his weakness as leader – and the impact this might have on the next election.

