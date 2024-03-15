View all newsletters
15 March 2024

Rishi Sunak has lost control

The Tory racism row exposed Rishi Sunak's weakness

It’s been another “torrid” week for the Conservatives, with a row over alleged racist comments made by their largest donor overshadowing the announcement of new extremism rules.

Rachel Cunliffe is joined by George Eaton and Freddie Hayward to discuss how Rishi Sunak’s response to Frank Hester’s alleged comments exposes his weakness as leader – and the impact this might have on the next election.

Submit a question for our weekly listener questions episode, “You Ask Us”

Subscribers to the New Statesman can listen ad-free in our app. Download it on iOS or Android.

Not a regular podcast listener? Read our guide on how to listen to New Statesman podcasts.

