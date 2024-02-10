Your polling questions answered, with Ben Walker

Many of you have written in with questions for Ben Walker, the New Statesman’s polling data analyst. In this episode Anoosh asks Ben your questions:
- What impact will tactical voting have on the next election?
- How will constituency boundary changes impact the main parties?
- Why are voters less “brand loyal” than in the past?
- Will 2024 see more Green MPs elected?
Subscribers to the New Statesman can listen ad-free in our app. Download it on iOS or Android.
Not a regular podcast listener? Read our guide on how to listen to New Statesman podcasts.