Why Team Starmer refuse to believe the hype around them

The Labour Party has a talent for losing elections. Over the last century, it has held office for just 33 years and has produced just six prime ministers. The Conservatives, by comparison, have held office for 67 years and produced 14 prime ministers. It is the burden of history that explains Labour’s caution at the outset of this election year.

Senior editor George Eaton joins associate political editor Rachel Cunliffe in the studio to discuss why Team Starmer are refusing to believe the hype around them.

