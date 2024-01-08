Support 110 years of independent journalism.

A week inside frantic Tory migration plans

The government is trying anything it can to start reducing the number of people arriving in the UK.

It seems that the government has been doing anything and everything to tackle high migration numbers. This means cracking down on both illegal and legal routes to entering the UK. First, new visa requirements were announced, stating that applicants would need to earn £38,700 to be eligible (higher than the average UK salary), and that this would also apply to UK citizens who intended to bring a foreign partner to the country on a spousal visa.

Not long after the Home Secretary James Cleverly announced those changes, he signed a treaty with Rwanda and the government published its emergency legislation to try and see off legal challenges to its deportation scheme.

Anoosh Chakelian is joined by Rachel Cunliffe, associate political editor, and Freddie Hayward, political correspondent.

