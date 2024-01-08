A week inside frantic Tory migration plans

It seems that the government has been doing anything and everything to tackle high migration numbers. This means cracking down on both illegal and legal routes to entering the UK. First, new visa requirements were announced, stating that applicants would need to earn £38,700 to be eligible (higher than the average UK salary), and that this would also apply to UK citizens who intended to bring a foreign partner to the country on a spousal visa.

Not long after the Home Secretary James Cleverly announced those changes, he signed a treaty with Rwanda and the government published its emergency legislation to try and see off legal challenges to its deportation scheme.

Anoosh Chakelian is joined by Rachel Cunliffe, associate political editor, and Freddie Hayward, political correspondent.

Subscribers to the New Statesman can listen ad-free in our app. Download it on iOS or Android.

Related

Not a regular podcast listener? Read our guide on how to listen to New Statesman podcasts.