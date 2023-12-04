The most misleading phrases in political journalism

Andrew Marr joins the team in the studio this week to answer listener questions.

John writes in to ask which often used misleading expressions in political journalism might warrant the use of a ‘broadcaster swear jar’. Meanwhile, Xia asks the podcast team which policies they’re most optimistic about that might be put in place by a Starmer government.

In this episode we also hear from Freddie Hayward, politics correspondent, and Zoë Grunëwald, politics and policy correspondent.

