How did the Great Depression’s spectres of fascism, bombing and mass unemployment force politicians to think the unthinkable, and pave the way to post-war Britain? How was Thatcher’s road to victory made possible by a decade of nightmares: of hyperinflation, military coups and communist dictatorship? And why, since the Crash in 2008, have new political threats and divisions forced us to change course once again?

Freddie Hayward, political correspondent at the New Statesman, is joined in the studio by author and documentary maker Phil Tinline to discuss his book The Death of Consensus: 100 Years of British Political Nightmares.

