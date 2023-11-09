Support 110 years of independent journalism.

You Ask Us: Why is Westminster full of misconduct claims?

The New Statesman team answer listener questions

The Tory peer Michelle Mone finally admitted involvement in a PPE firm awarded £200m in “VIP” Covid contracts this week. We talk about the numerous other allegations against politicians at the moment, and ask why parliament appears beset with bad behaviour. Plus, how is this affecting the Conservatives’ reputation?

Then, we invite you behind the scenes of the New Statesman newsroom to discuss how journalists source, fact-check and verify their reporting – with a debut from our features editor Melissa Denes.

