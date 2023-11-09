You Ask Us: Why is Westminster full of misconduct claims?

The Tory peer Michelle Mone finally admitted involvement in a PPE firm awarded £200m in “VIP” Covid contracts this week. We talk about the numerous other allegations against politicians at the moment, and ask why parliament appears beset with bad behaviour. Plus, how is this affecting the Conservatives’ reputation?

Then, we invite you behind the scenes of the New Statesman newsroom to discuss how journalists source, fact-check and verify their reporting – with a debut from our features editor Melissa Denes.

Subscribers to the New Statesman can listen ad-free in our app. Download it on iOS or Android.

Not a regular podcast listener? Read our guide on how to listen to New Statesman podcasts.

Related