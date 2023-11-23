Autumn Statement: “A whacking great return to austerity”

Jeremy Hunt would like this Autumn Statement to be seen as what the government is branding “the biggest tax cut in British history”, but what are the actual costs and implications of the yesterday’s budget?

Anoosh Chakelian is joined in the studio by Rachel Cunliffe, associate political editor, and Freddie Hayward, political correspondent.

