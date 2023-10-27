Will Labour unity break over the Israel-Hamas war?

It took Keir Starmer nine days after saying on LBC that “Israel has that right” to cut of water and power off to Gaza to explain that this wasn’t what he meant. His comment has caused significant damage to his leadership of the Labour Party, with 23 councillors resigning and over 150 Muslim councillors now petitioning Labour to support an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Could the Israeli-Palestinian conflict prove just as much a problem for Keir Starmer as it did for Jeremy Corbyn?

Subscribers to the New Statesman can listen ad-free in our app. Download it on iOS or Android.

Not a regular podcast listener? Read our guide on how to listen to New Statesman podcasts.

Related