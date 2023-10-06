Support 110 years of independent journalism.

Labour takes Rutherglen: the end of SNP domination?

What the result means for the next general election and Scottish independence.

In what has been described by Keir Starmer as a “seismic result”, Labour has won the Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election with more than twice the votes received by the SNP candidate.

Anoosh Chakelian is joined by Ben Walker, the New Statesman‘s senior data journalist, and Chris Deerin, Scotland editor, to discuss what this result means for the future of Labour, for Scottish politics, and the question of Scottish independence.

