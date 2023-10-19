Support 110 years of independent journalism.

  1. Podcasts
  2. The New Statesman podcast

Humza Yousaf is preparing the SNP for heavy losses

The Scottish leader downplayed independence at the SNP conference.

In this episode of the New Statesman Podcast, Chris Deerin reports from the SNP conference, where even the “statesmanlike” Humza Yousaf couldn’t outshine a guest appearance from his beleaguered predecessor Nicola Sturgeon.

Chris joins Anoosh Chakelian and Rachel Wearmouth to discuss the mood of the conference, which was heavy on expectation management, and the Scottish First Minister’s response to the crisis in Israel and Gaza.

Subscribers to the New Statesman can listen ad-free in our app. Download it on iOS or Android.

Not a regular podcast listener? Read our guide on how to listen to New Statesman podcasts.

Read more on the topic:

Select and enter your email address Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday - from the New Statesman. The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. Weekly analysis of the shift to a new economy from the New Statesman's Spotlight on Policy team.
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

Humza Yousaf comes out fighting

How long can Humza Yousaf last?

Content from our partners
Is your browser keeping your data safe? – with Chrome Enterprise
Is your browser keeping your data safe? – with Chrome Enterprise
Chris Stone
Heating rural homes and achieving net zero
Heating rural homes and achieving net zero
Spotlight
Lessons from the pandemic
Lessons from the pandemic
Silvia Taylor

Will the SNP ever learn to say no?

Topics in this article : , ,