11 August 2023

You Ask Us: is Starmer haunted by Blair, and how do you raise voter turnout?

Anoosh Chakelian and Freddie Hayward answer listener questions on the New Statesman Podcast.

Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

Labour’s dominance in the polls draws obvious comparisons with 1997-era New Labour. But is it fair to compare Keir Starmer with Tony Blair? And what should the current Labour leader learn from his predecessor? Anoosh and Freddie tackle a listener’s question.

Also – how do we incentivise voter turn out? One listener has a novel idea. Could it work?

Every week, the New Statesman Podcast team answer two listener questions. Submit yours here.

Not already a podcast listener? Find out how to listen to New Statesman podcasts.

