Have the Conservatives forgotten education?

GCSE and A Level results are out, and the proportion of top grades have dipped since the pandemic years. It’s an opportunity for the government and the opposition to talk about their ambitions for education. Are they both failing to do so?
Anoosh Chakelian, Rachel Cunliffe and Freddie Hayward discuss the Tory education record, from Michael Gove’s reforming agenda to unprecedented churn at the top of the Department for Education. And, they ask, what would Labour do differently?
