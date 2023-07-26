Support 110 years of independent journalism.

  1. Podcasts
  2. The New Statesman podcast

Are Labour’s missions enough – and is a reshuffle ahead?

The New Statesman podcast team discuss the latest in British politics

Keir Starmer has finished announcing Labour’s five missions. Are they enough to get Labour into government? 

Vocational education, social mobility, and breaking the “class ceiling” – Labour’s final “mission” was designed to represent the party’s core values. Keir Starmer’s mission-based approach is supposed to give us an insight into how a Labour government might lead the country.

Anoosh Chakelian, Zoë Grünewald, and Rachel Wearmouth discuss whether Labour’s five missions will be enough to win the next election – and chat through reshuffle rumours.

Not sure how to listen to New Statesman podcasts? Find out here.

Select and enter your email address Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday - from the New Statesman. The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates.
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

Topics in this article :