Are Labour’s missions enough – and is a reshuffle ahead?

Keir Starmer has finished announcing Labour’s five missions. Are they enough to get Labour into government?

Vocational education, social mobility, and breaking the “class ceiling” – Labour’s final “mission” was designed to represent the party’s core values. Keir Starmer’s mission-based approach is supposed to give us an insight into how a Labour government might lead the country.

Anoosh Chakelian, Zoë Grünewald, and Rachel Wearmouth discuss whether Labour’s five missions will be enough to win the next election – and chat through reshuffle rumours.

