28 July 2023

Are Labour and the Tories u-turning on green policies?

The Uxbridge by-election has a lot to answer for.

By Anoosh Chakelian, Freddie Hayward and Chris Stone

Photo by Stefan Rousseau / PA

Keir Starmer has faced criticism for appearing to water down some key environmental policies, particularly in light of Labour’s narrow defeat in the Uxbridge and South Ruislip by-election. But is that criticism fair?

Anoosh Chakelian and Freddie Hayward discuss how perceived opposition to the Net Zero agenda and schemes like London’s Ulez have impacted the green policies of both Labour and the Conservatives, and how this is being viewed by voters.

