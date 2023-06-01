Support 110 years of independent journalism.

1 June 2023

The New Statesman Podcast: Subscribers’ edition

Anoosh Chakelian and colleagues discuss the latest from Westminster in the New Statesman podcast.

Welcome to the early access, ad free edition of the New Statesman Podcast. Every week the New Statesman‘s politics team discuss the latest events in UK politics and current affairs.

Is greed driving inflation?

Our business editor Will Dunn joins Anoosh Chakelian and Freddie Hayward to discuss his New Statesman cover feature on the age of greedflation. Some companies have been accused of taking advantage of rising food prices to increase their profit margins. The panel talk about why they have been able to get away with not reducing mark-ups, and what the political impact could be. 

Then in You Ask Us, they answer a listener’s question on Keir Starmer will really make housing more affordable. If you have a question for the podcast team, go to newstatesman.com/youaskus.

How to listen to the New Statesman podcast

1. In your browser

You can use the player above to listen in your browser right now. The subscriber edition of the New Statesman Podcast is published here every Monday and Thursday. Why not bookmark this page? You can come back for new episodes twice a week.

2. In a podcast app

The public feed of the New Statesman Podcast is available on all major podcast apps including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Acast, Google Podcasts, and more. It publishes a day later than this subscriber edition. Search “New Statesman Podcast” in your favourite podcast app.

3. On your smart speaker

If you have an Amazon Echo, Google Home or Apple HomePod smart speaker, ask it to “play the latest episode of the New Statesman Podcast“. This will play the latest episode in the public feed. The same command also works with virtual assistants on mobile devices.

