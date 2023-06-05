What’s gone wrong with British policing?

As more allegations of misconduct within the Metropolitan Police reach the courts, Anoosh Chakelian speaks to a former officer about what’s going wrong with British police.
Matt Lloyd-Rose speaks to about his new book, an account of his time as a volunteer police officer with the Met. They discuss misogyny and racism, how police officers’ focus on what they say means they fail to actually help solve problems and why it’s as much the instution that’s the problem as individual officers.
Read more:
Why should the Met Police get the benefit of the doubt?
Is this the end of the Met Police?
