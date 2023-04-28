The writer at the centre of the Diane Abbott row

Diane Abbott, the former shadow home secretary and ally of Jeremy Corbyn, has been suspended as a Labour MP after she claimed Jewish people cannot be victims of racism, in a letter to the Observerresponding to a column by Tomiwa Owolade, a New Statesman contributing writer. He joins Anoosh Chakelian and Freddie Hayward to talk about her suspension, why the anti-Semitism row continues to punctuate Labour Party politics, and whether Abbott should be allowed to stand for Labour at the next election.
Then in You Ask Us, they look at whether we should all just accept that we are poorer, as per advice from the Bank of England’s chief economist, Huw Pill.
Read more:
Could Jeremy Corbyn win as an independent?
How to run as an independent: an advice letter to Jeremy Corbyn
Emily Thornberry interview: Jeremy Corbyn’s treatment is “very sad”
