Is Rishi Sunak reviving the Tories? Live at the Cambridge Literary Festival

In a special episode of the New Statesman Podcast recorded live at the Cambridge Literary Festival, Anoosh Chakelian, Freddie Hayward and Ben Walker discuss Dominic Raab’s resignation and what it means for Rishi Sunak‘s position. They also examine the Prime Minister’s improving poll numbers and ask whether the recovery is real – and what Labour under Keir Starmer is doing in response.
Then in You Ask Us, they take questions from the audience on whether Labour will benefit from the SNP‘s problems, the focus on immigration, and the extent of public sympathy for the current wave of strikes.
