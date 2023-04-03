The New Statesman Podcast: Subscribers’ edition

Welcome to the early access, ad free edition of the New Statesman Podcast. Every week the New Statesman‘s politics team discuss the latest events in UK politics and current affairs.



Are social conservatives the future of British politics?

As the Tories increasingly use social issues and culture wars to appeal to voters, we talk about the key MPs behind this trend, analyse how socially conservative the country really is, and debate what this means for the future of the Conservative Party and the UK more broadly.

Anoosh Chakelian is joined by Rachel Wearmouth, Rachel Cunliffe and our polling expert, Ben Walker, along with special guest Henry Hill, the deputy editor of the ConservativeHome website.

They discuss the battles going on in the Conservative Party, what Kate Forbes’s close defeat in the SNP leadership race means, and how liberal the British public really is.

