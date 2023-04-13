Dover delays, the Brexit taboo and Stevenage Woman

The Easter exodus from the UK has begun but holidaymakers hoping for a quick getaway were stranded by lengthy delays at the Port of Dover. Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, has denied that this was related to Brexit, instead blaming the weather.
Anoosh Chakelian, Zoë Grünewald and Ben Walker discuss what’s causing the snarl-up, why evasiveness around the “B” word is not confined to the government alone, and where public opinion lies when there are signs of crisis everywhere.
Then in You Ask Us a listener asks: Who is Stevenage Woman?
