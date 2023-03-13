What’s behind the Tories’ new voter ID laws?

The local elections in May will be the first time that voters in England must show a form of photo ID to cast their vote. The government has said we need these tough restrictions to combat election fraud but pilots suggest one million voters could be put off voting, with police told to prepare for polling station chaos.

Anoosh Chakelian, Rachel Cunliffe and Ben Walker discuss the reality of voter fraud, why Rishi Sunak is pressing ahead with this policy now and who might be denied their right to vote. Plus, the many ways this law might degrade trust in the electoral process rather than bolster it.

