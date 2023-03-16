What’s behind the Budget? With Andrew Marr

Jeremy Hunt presented his first Budget on Wednesday (15 March) as forecasts said that Britain faces a record fall in living standards over the next two years.
Anoosh Chakelian is joined by the New Statesman’s political editor, Andrew Marr, and business editor, Will Dunn, to take us through the key measures. They discuss the huge stealth tax rises the Chancellor snuck into his “boring” Budget and, with half a million workers on strike as he delivered it, the missed opportunities to rescue public services.
Then, the New Statesman’s deputy political editor Rachel Wearmouth joins the podcast to discuss Labour’s response: has its emphasis on childcare been overshadowed by the Tories, and are the two main parties moving closer together on policy?
