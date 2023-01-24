How to fix the NHS, with Phil Whitaker

With the crisis in the health service growing, the New Statesman’s medical editor Phil Whitaker speaks to Rachel Cunliffe about his prescription for fixing it.
They discuss how the system is currently broken, why the Health Secretary, Steve Barclay, and the shadow health secretary, Wes Streeting, could benefit from spending time on the front line with GPs, and how to get back to a system in which the private insurance sector panics about not being needed.
