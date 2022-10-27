Support 100 years of independent journalism.

Which version of Rishi Sunak will Britain get?

Tory MPs are happier and markets are calmer, but the new Prime Minister has huge political and economic challenges ahead.

Rishi Sunak attended his first PMQs on Wednesday 26 October, and seemed to buoy up his divided party with Johnsonite attack lines on Labour – but can he hold on to unity and win back the country’s trust? 

Anoosh Chakelian is joined by Rachel Cunliffe, Rachel Wearmouth and our business editor, Will Dunn, to discuss Sunak’s first few days in charge, the fallout from his reappointment of Suella Braverman, and what to expect from the now-delayed Autumn Statement.

Then, in You Ask Us, they answer a listener’s question on whether Sunak’s past mistakes show he’s out of touch.

