Autobahn at 50: How Kraftwerk defined modern music

Fifty years ago this month the German band Kraftwerk released Autobahn – an album that not only marked a dramatic departure in their sound, but went on to change the entire course of contemporary music.

With the title track, a 22-minute ode to the German motorway, Kraftwerk’s founding members Ralf Hütter and Florian Schneider forged a modern musical language, using electronics to articulate a new and optimistic vision of the future.

To discuss Autobahn’s genesis and enduing legacy Tom Gatti is joined by Jude Rogers, journalist and author of The Sound of Being Human: How Music Shapes Our Lives, and Uwe Schutter, author of Kraftwerk: Future Music from Germany.

Read: How Kraftwerk’s Autobahn remade pop

