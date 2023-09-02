Support 110 years of independent journalism.

Summer of Light: a new short story by Jonathan Coe

A tale of art and betrayal in 1920s Venice.

In the summer of 1924, a highly regarded painter falls – or is he pushed? – into a canal while celebrating his exhibition at the Venice Biennale. Two young women are heard running away into the night.

In this dazzling new coming-of-age story first published in the New Statesman’s summer issue, the award-winning novelist Jonathan Coe explores the relationship between artist and muse, female friendship and male cruelty.

Written by Jonathan Coe and read by Tom Gatti.

If you enjoyed this episode, you may also enjoy Then Later, His Ghost: a short story by Sarah Hall.

