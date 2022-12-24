Support 100 years of independent journalism.

Then Later, His Ghost: a Christmas story by Sarah Hall – Audio Long Reads

Christmas coming, a man and a woman in a lonely long barn expecting a child, a post-apocalyptic landscape, a journey out into the tempest.

It is 23 December, some time in the future, and a storm rages outside the house. Inside there are supplies and an expectant mother sleeps. Is it safe to venture out and fetch her gift?

In this post-apocalyptic story the novelist and short story writer Sarah Hall (The Electric MichaelangeloBurntcoat) imagines a mysterious landscape ravaged by weather: is it still Christmas, when the world seems to have stopped?

Warning: contains scenes that younger listeners may find disturbing.

Read by Emma Haslett.

THANK YOU

You can read the text version here. This article was published in the New Statesman in 2014.

How to listen to Audio Long Reads

1. In podcast apps

Audio Long Reads is available to listen on all major podcast players, including Apple PodcastsSpotifyGoogle PodcastsYouTube and more.

Either click the links above to open in your preferred player, or open the podcast app on your device and search for “Audio Long Reads”.

Follow or subscribe in your podcast app to receive new episodes as soon as they publish.

2. On the New Statesman website

The podcast is also available to listen right here on the New Statesman website. Bookmark https://www.newstatesman.com/podcasts/audio-long-reads, where we will publish new episodes every Saturday morning.

3. On your smart speaker

If you have an Amazon Echo, Google Home or Apple HomePod, ask it to “play the latest episode of Audio Long Reads from the New Statesman”.

The command will also work on other smart devices equipped with Alexa, Google Assistant or Siri.

