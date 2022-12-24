Then Later, His Ghost: a Christmas story by Sarah Hall – Audio Long Reads

It is 23 December, some time in the future, and a storm rages outside the house. Inside there are supplies and an expectant mother sleeps. Is it safe to venture out and fetch her gift?
In this post-apocalyptic story the novelist and short story writer Sarah Hall (The Electric Michaelangelo, Burntcoat) imagines a mysterious landscape ravaged by weather: is it still Christmas, when the world seems to have stopped?
Warning: contains scenes that younger listeners may find disturbing.
Read by Emma Haslett.
You can read the text version here. This article was published in the New Statesman in 2014.
