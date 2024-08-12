New Times,
What’s the most likely replacement for the House of Lords?

This week's listener questions.

If the Labour party in the next 5 years decide to get rid of the House of Lords, what is the most likely option for a replacement? Should there be upper and lower age limits for politicians? What are the rules for becoming a lobby journalist? Who decides who gets in, and can a journalist be kicked out?

Hannah Barnes, associate editor, is joined by Rachel Cunliffe, associate political editor, to answer this week’s listener questions.

