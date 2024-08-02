New Times,
What happens practically when a MP has the whip suspended?

Our weekly listener questions episode, You Ask Us.

Should Starmer be more open to challenge from his party? Did the Blair government carefully chose to ignore housing issues because they thought doing anything would alienate middle class voters? What events lead to the dissolution of he Whig party and how does it correlate to the Tories now?

This is our weekly listener questions episode, You Ask Us. Hannah Barnes, associate editor, is joined in the studio by associate political editor, Rachel Cunliffe.

THANK YOU

