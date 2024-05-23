Election season has begun!

After a day of increasing speculation, Rishi Sunak called the next general election which will take place on the 4th of July. Sadly, for him, he was almost drowned by the pouring rain, and drowned out by the pounding of D:Ream’s ‘Things Can Only Get Better’, the song widely known as Labour’s 1997 anthem.

To kick of the New Statesman’s general election coverage, the team review yesterday’s events, the prime minister’s potential motives, and the kickstarting of campaigns.

Hannah Barnes, associate editor, is joined by Freddie Hayward, Rachel Cunliffe, and George Eaton.

Have you got a question about the election? Get in touch here

Submit a question for our weekly listener questions episode, “You Ask Us”

Subscribers to the New Statesman can listen ad-free in our app. Download it on iOS or Android.

Not a regular podcast listener? Read our guide on how to listen to New Statesman podcasts.