George Galloway’s back, back again

This is the fourth city he’s been elected to represent, and the third party in four decades.

After a dramatic and chaotic campaigning period for the Rochdale by-election, the controversial politician George Galloway will be returning to Westminster – yet again. He currently represents the Workers Party of Britain, but this is the fourth city he’s been elected to represent and the third party in four decades.

Rachel Cunliffe, associate political editor, is joined by the New Statesman’s Britain editor Anoosh Chakelian, and senior data journalist, Ben Walker.

Read Anoosh’s report here: Rochdale’s by-election brings the Gaza war to Britain

