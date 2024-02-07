Vape ban, smoking ban: Rishi Sunak’s “nanny state”

This week’s disposable vape ban follows a generational ban on smoking and an XL Bully ban. Is this Rishi Sunak’s legacy?
The Conservatives are typically against a “nanny state” but low-cost, high-impact interferences into personal choice seem to be Rishi Sunak’s bread and butter.
Anoosh Chakelian, Freddie Hayward and Rachel Cunliffe discuss the decision-making behind the bans and impact on the nation.
Subscribers to the New Statesman can listen ad-free in our app. Download it on iOS or Android.
Not a regular podcast listener? Read our guide on how to listen to New Statesman podcasts.