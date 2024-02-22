Out of Order! Chaos in parliament over ceasefire vote

Almost five months on from the beginning of the conflict, Labour appears to have shifted its position – calling for an “immediate humanitarian ceasefire” in Gaza. This culminated in a chaotic debate in parliament last night (21st February) with SNP and Tory MPs walking out and this morning (22nd February) Lindsay Hoyle, speaker of the house, is facing calls to resign.
Anoosh Chakelian, Britain editor at the New Statesman, is joined by Rachel Cunliffe, associate political editor, and Freddie Hayward, political correspondent, to discuss how this breakdown in order reflects the current state of British politics.
