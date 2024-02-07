Left Behind: the failed revolutions of the 2010s

The 2010s were a decade that many hoped would usher in a new era of leftist revolutions. Yet, as we look back, the question looms large: What went wrong?
In this episode of the podcast Alona Ferber, senior editor, is joined by William Davies, writer and Professor in Political Economy at Goldsmiths, University of London, to look back at the 2010s, the figures, events, and politics that defined this decade – and ask why did the left’s aspirations for revolution during the 2010s fall short?
Read William Davies’ essay The 2010s: a decade of revolutionaries without a revolution
Audio featured from: BBC, Channel 4, Sky News, Garlic Toothpaste, The Telegraph, CNN, The Hill
