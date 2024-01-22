Susan Neiman: “It’s not about being pro-Israel or pro-Palestine, but pro-human rights”

The ongoing war between Israel and Hamas has now passed the 100 day mark. On 14 January senior editor Alona Ferber attended the Jewish Labour Movement conference, which happened to take place on the 100th day of the war. In this podcast she speaks with Susan Neiman, the American moral philosopher, about the splits this war has caused on the left and tensions she sees between tribalist currents on the left and universalist principles, which Neiman believes are the values of a true left.

Subscribers to the New Statesman can listen ad-free in our app. Download it on iOS or Android.

Not a regular podcast listener? Read our guide on how to listen to New Statesman podcasts.