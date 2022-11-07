Three things to watch out for in the US midterms

Photo by David Becker/Getty Images

WASHINGTON DC – The midterm elections in the United States are tomorrow (8 November). Here are three things to watch out for.

1. Keep an eye on the governors’ and secretaries of state elections. Most midterms coverage focuses on whether Democrats will keep or lose the Senate and House. There’s a good reason for this – namely, the result will determine whether any legislation will pass in the next two years. But for the future of American democracy, the more important races might be those for governor and secretary of state. After all, it is these offices that set the rules for future elections – like, say, the presidential election of 2024. (I wrote more about this here.)

2. Whither white suburban women. After the Roe vs Wade decision on the federal right to abortion was overturned in June, some predicted that women would rebel by voting for Democrats in the midterms. Recent polling, however, suggests that white suburban women are swinging back towards the Republican Party. But what will it be at the ballot box?

3. Who claims victory on the night? As we know by now, counting the ballots in certain states can take a long time. Pay attention to who tries to claim victory while votes are still being counted – and what they have to say about election integrity.

Related

As for the main event – the House and Senate – the New Statesman’s polls expert Ben Walker has set up a poll tracker. His prediction is that the Democrats will lose the House but manage to keep the Senate. While that would derail any significant legislation from getting passed in the next two years, it would also mean that House Republicans’ threats to impeach Joe Biden would remain toothless and that if another Supreme Court seat were to open up, for example, Biden could fill it without Republican obstruction.

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The New Statesman Daily The best of the New Statesman, delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. The Culture Edit Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. Weekly Highlights A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

I’ll be live-blogging the midterm election results on the NS website as they come in on Tuesday night, along with our senior editor for China and global affairs, Katie. We may not know the outcome of every race on the night, but we will be there to help you to make sense of what does happen. We hope you’ll be there along with us.

This article first appeared in the World Review newsletter. It comes out on Mondays and Fridays; subscribe here.

[See also: US midterm elections: everything you need to know]