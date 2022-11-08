Support 100 years of independent journalism.

  1. International Politics
  2. US Midterm Elections 2022
8 November 2022

Why the 2022 US midterms matter

For those who remain unconvinced.

By Emily Tamkin

Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

So, the US midterms are happening on 8 November?

Yes.

And they come in the middle of a president’s term, and all House seats and many Senate seats are up for re-election?

You got it!

And the party of the president normally does poorly in the midterms?

Right. Democrats lost the House under Barack Obama in 2010 and Republicans lost the House under Donald Trump in 2018. Having the party you support out of power is, it turns out, a good motivator to go and vote. Republicans are hoping that motivation, plus the struggling economy and high fuel prices, will be enough for them to win back leadership of the House and Senate.

Select and enter your email address Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The best of the New Statesman, delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates.
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

The economy?

Yes. The labour market is actually in good shape, but that isn’t necessarily felt by the average American; the impact of inflation, on the other hand, is being more widely felt. And petrol prices remain high, which will hurt Democrats at the polls. We should note that Republicans have also tried to make crime rates a partisan issue; we will see how effective this actually is on the day.

Content from our partners
UK cities must adapt to a changing climate
UK cities must adapt to a changing climate
Spotlight
How industry is key for net zero strategies
How industry is key for net zero strategies
Ed Stainton
Patients and doctors can work together for better health
Patients and doctors can work together for better health
Liz Neal and Oliver Law

[See also: Midterm predictions: Who will win the US House and Senate?]

Do Democrats have anything going for them?

Many hoped that the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe vs Wade, stripping people across the nation of their right to an abortion, would help Democrats – because a more Democratic Congress could codify abortion rights. Meanwhile, Republicans have floated a national ban on the procedure. Also, many Republicans are openly questioning the integrity of American elections, and their critics wonder whether widespread victory for election deniers might mean an end to American democracy as we know it.

So Republicans could ban abortion and end democracy and they still might win?

That’s correct. The polls are very tight. The New Statesman’s poll tracker suggests that Republicans will win the House but Democrats will keep the Senate.

What happens in that case?

“Biden’s agenda,” such as it is, will stall, at least in so far as he needs Congress to pass legislation. The Republican Kevin McCarthy, who would be the House majority leader, has suggested, among other things, that he might be less supportive of Biden’s financial backing of Ukraine. Domestically, a Republican-controlled House will probably spend its time trying to impeach Biden, which won’t work as the Senate won’t vote to convict, but will still take up time and energy and media attention. We should also note that it’s not just House and Senate seats that are up for election.

[See also: Three things to watch out for in the US midterm elections?]

Wait – what else is?

There are state legislatures, and those are important on a wide range of issues, including protecting (or, conversely, attacking) reproductive rights. But also up for election are many governors and various secretaries of state. These are important positions for many reasons, one of which is that they oversee elections and authorise their states’ presidential votes. Several Republicans running for these positions insist that Biden did not win their states in 2020 (he did). If they’re elected, it’s not clear what will happen if a Democrat wins the presidential election in 2024.

Seems less than ideal.

I never said otherwise.

[See also: Everything you want to know about the US midterm elections]

Topics in this article: , , ,