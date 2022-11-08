Why the 2022 US midterms matter

Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

So, the US midterms are happening on 8 November?

Yes.

And they come in the middle of a president’s term, and all House seats and many Senate seats are up for re-election?

You got it!

Related

And the party of the president normally does poorly in the midterms?



Right. Democrats lost the House under Barack Obama in 2010 and Republicans lost the House under Donald Trump in 2018. Having the party you support out of power is, it turns out, a good motivator to go and vote. Republicans are hoping that motivation, plus the struggling economy and high fuel prices, will be enough for them to win back leadership of the House and Senate.

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The New Statesman Daily The best of the New Statesman, delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. The Culture Edit Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. Weekly Highlights A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

The economy?



Yes. The labour market is actually in good shape, but that isn’t necessarily felt by the average American; the impact of inflation, on the other hand, is being more widely felt. And petrol prices remain high, which will hurt Democrats at the polls. We should note that Republicans have also tried to make crime rates a partisan issue; we will see how effective this actually is on the day.

[See also: Midterm predictions: Who will win the US House and Senate?]

Do Democrats have anything going for them?

Many hoped that the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe vs Wade, stripping people across the nation of their right to an abortion, would help Democrats – because a more Democratic Congress could codify abortion rights. Meanwhile, Republicans have floated a national ban on the procedure. Also, many Republicans are openly questioning the integrity of American elections, and their critics wonder whether widespread victory for election deniers might mean an end to American democracy as we know it.

So Republicans could ban abortion and end democracy and they still might win?

That’s correct. The polls are very tight. The New Statesman’s poll tracker suggests that Republicans will win the House but Democrats will keep the Senate.

What happens in that case?

“Biden’s agenda,” such as it is, will stall, at least in so far as he needs Congress to pass legislation. The Republican Kevin McCarthy, who would be the House majority leader, has suggested, among other things, that he might be less supportive of Biden’s financial backing of Ukraine. Domestically, a Republican-controlled House will probably spend its time trying to impeach Biden, which won’t work as the Senate won’t vote to convict, but will still take up time and energy and media attention. We should also note that it’s not just House and Senate seats that are up for election.

[See also: Three things to watch out for in the US midterm elections?]

Wait – what else is?

There are state legislatures, and those are important on a wide range of issues, including protecting (or, conversely, attacking) reproductive rights. But also up for election are many governors and various secretaries of state. These are important positions for many reasons, one of which is that they oversee elections and authorise their states’ presidential votes. Several Republicans running for these positions insist that Biden did not win their states in 2020 (he did). If they’re elected, it’s not clear what will happen if a Democrat wins the presidential election in 2024.

Seems less than ideal.

I never said otherwise.

[See also: Everything you want to know about the US midterm elections]