Volodymr Zelensky’s war of wills

Photo courtesy of Ukrainian Presidency / Handout

It was snowing again at the checkpoint on the edge of Kyiv’s heavily protected government quarter. My papers were checked by guards dressed in Ukraine’s pixellated camouflage fatigues, with woollen hats under their helmets, snow settling on their shoulders and Kalashnikov assault rifles slung across their backs. For a visitor from a grey and tepid island in north-western Europe it can be too easy to lose yourself in the romance of winter in Ukraine: ice floes in Kyiv’s mighty Dnipro River and snow piling up on the cobbles, sandbags, golden domes and rusty steel tank-traps. The corrective is in the homes that freeze when the Russians attack the power grid, and the blocks of flats with fronts ripped off and residents dead or gone.

The meeting was inside one of the monumental, parquet-floored government buildings bequeathed by the USSR. I was shown down a long, empty corridor to a grand and warm office that must once have been occupied by a Soviet functionary. Its current resident, a middle-aged man who didn’t want to be identified, knows Volodymyr Zelensky well. He talked about the president’s childhood in the industrial city of Kryvyi Rih in the centre of the country. It is an extraordinary place, not because of its beauty – there isn’t much, unless you like post-Soviet industrial decay – but because of its shape. Kryvyi Rih is 100km long and only 20km wide, built along the iron ore seam and studded with steelworks and towering winding gear for the mines.

Volodymyr Zelensky grew up speaking Russian in a Jewish family. His great-grandparents were killed when the Germans burned their village. Their four sons joined the Red Army to fight the Nazis. Only his grandfather survived. That hasn’t stopped Russia’s president, Vladimir Putin, calling Zelensky’s government a “neo-Nazi regime”. Russia’s foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, went further. As Ukraine’s European allies were embracing its president at the Lancaster House summit in London, Lavrov said Zelensky was a “pure Nazi” and “a traitor to the Jewish people”.

Zelensky’s father was an engineer whose job took the family to the copper mines of Mongolia for four years. Ukraine’s president must know more about mineral extraction than most leaders, including the fact that mining the rare earths and critical metals that Donald Trump is eyeing so hungrily is such a long, slow and expensive undertaking that it would only turn a profit long after he has left the White House.

My informant said Zelensky stands up against the powerful – first Putin and now Donald Trump – because he can ignore problems some might see as insuperable obstacles. “Zelensky believes we can win the war,” he said. “He believes we must continue, and fight on, because Russia will fail. Zelensky is a hero – he’s irrational, he believes in the power of the will. His family were quite well off in Soviet times and lost out badly in the chaos that followed. He made his own way, becoming a showman, doing song and dance and stand-up. His production company made him rich and successful. For Zelensky, the force of the will is more important than resources. He believes in his destiny. That helped us to survive.”

We were talking just a few days after President Trump rattled Ukraine and its European allies with a call on 12 February to Putin he described as “lengthy and highly productive”. I was on the road, making the 12-hour drive from Kraków in Poland to Kyiv, when Trump himself broke the news on his Truth Social platform. When I left for home on the overnight sleeper west from Kyiv station, Zelensky was close to boarding his presidential train to Poland on the first leg of his trip to the US. In a country without air travel since the full-scale Russian invasion, the long hours on the roads or preferably the train – Ukrainian Railways is a punctual pleasure – give plenty of time for thought.

I could see why Zelensky was going to Washington. It was already clear when he left Kyiv that Ukraine was prepared to sign a deal allowing the Americans to invest in mining their rare earth minerals once it had been adapted to make it less like extortion and more like an agreement that might also benefit Ukraine. Zelensky’s price was an American guarantee to enforce any agreement with Putin about ending the war. And any such deals had to be made with Ukraine as well as Russia.

Zelensky faced an entirely different scale of challenge to those Keir Starmer and Emmanuel Macron had to overcome during their visits that week to the court of King Donald (he has posted images of himself wearing a crown). They were able to play the flattery game in public so that in private meetings they could nudge Trump towards Europe’s views in the hopes of loosening the grip of the Kremlin’s influence. The stakes for Zelensky are much higher. The night before the anniversary of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine faced the fiercest attack so far by Russian drones. In central Kyiv, sirens wailed and searchlights raked across the icy night sky, seeking targets for waves of cannon fire from anti-aircraft guns. Zelensky’s country is at war.

Perhaps his defiance goes back to his belief in willpower. Zelensky has said he wanted the chance to make his case. He might have believed he could talk Trump round. Or perhaps he knew he had to face up to the man who had been very clear that he liked Putin and wanted to prioritise rebuilding America’s relationship with Russia – even if that damaged Ukrainian and European security.

When the US vice-president, JD Vance, waded in to what the White House press people call a “pool spray” with verbal hand grenades, Zelensky didn’t sit there and take it. Just as he might have been hoping to talk the US president around, Trump and Vance seemed to want to browbeat him into dropping his demands. Zelensky was not prepared to accept Trump’s claim that US investment and American citizens running the mines was as good a guarantee as the might of the US military. Foreign workers, in my experience of reporting wars, generally get evacuated home as fast as possible when trouble starts.

Zelensky has spent three years defying Putin. In the first days after the full-scale invasion in 2022 he recorded video selfies on the dark and empty streets of Kyiv, rallying his people and promising that he would not leave them. On his desk in his office were warnings from America that Ukraine would lose quickly and that he was being targeted for assassination, along with his refusal of Joe Biden’s offer to pluck him out of Kyiv and into a safe exile abroad.

After that, Vance’s accusations of disrespect and ingratitude couldn’t have been too intimidating. Had Zelensky not pushed back against Vance and Trump, there would have been more room for emollient diplomacy. But it looked as though neither side wanted that. Both needed to make their point. Neither side wanted to budge. A senior European official told me that the shouting match was a planned mugging by the Americans. Perhaps that was the intention, but the victim fought back.

Defiance has its limits. Keir Starmer and France’s President Emmanuel Macron have offered Zelensky the closest they can get to concrete reassurance, including boots on the ground and planes in the air to back up a peace deal that as yet is neither written nor agreed – and might never be. But such is their sense of western Europe’s military weakness that they also needed Zelensky to eat some humble pie in front of Trump, to persuade him to reauthorise weapons supplies and, longer term, to remove any doubts about his commitment to the Atlantic alliance.

On 4 March Zelensky struck a more conciliatory tone in a post on X: “My team and I stand ready to work under President Trump’s strong leadership to get a peace that lasts.” Ukraine, he wrote, is ready to sign the minerals deal at “any time and in any convenient format. We see this agreement as a step toward greater security and solid security guarantees.” But Zelensky didn’t drop his demand for the US military to guarantee Ukraine’s independence. Trump won’t be impressed.

After the bust-up in the White House, I texted a list of Ukrainians, from senior officials to soldiers and friends, to see what they thought of it. Most said Zelensky didn’t have a choice. Only one was horrified, saying Zelensky had alienated Trump and risked disaster. I messaged Maksym Lutsyk, a soldier I’ve stayed in touch with since interviewing him in Kyiv when he turned up with a friend to volunteer two days into the full-scale war in 2022. He replied that he was glad Zelensky had “shown his teeth”. Lutsyk, now 22, is a front-line veteran with 30 months of active duty in the trenches on the eastern front. He went on: “We can fight without US aid, though it will influence air defence and intelligence. But we can hold out even without their shells and armoured vehicles. I hope Europe will unite and provide enough money.”

I asked everyone I met in Ukraine about the diplomatic turbulence set off by Trump’s phone call to Putin. They were less bothered the further they were from Kyiv. The world of suits, diplomacy and pool sprays seemed most remote in the encampments the Ukrainians have dug into the forests along the border with the Russian province of Kursk, where they are fighting to hang on to a pocket of land they seized last August in a surprise attack.

In a warm, dry bunker, a 32-year-old corporal named Evhen in charge of a squad of ten men agreed to talk. He had come out of the Kursk battlefield to help train new recruits who will return with him to fight. Evhen barely follows the news. Like the others there, he said he had more important things to think about: staying alive, killing Russians and living until tomorrow to do it again.

“Foreign aid is nice to have,” he said, “but it’s here today and gone tomorrow.”

Evhen put his faith in Ukraine’s home-produced weapons, especially drones, and their fighting skills. He was dismissive about Ukrainians dodging the draft, an increasing problem for an army short of manpower. “It’s better to pay not to fight than to come here and run away,” he said. “They’d just trip us up.”

The soldiers are at the far end of the pipeline of military supplies. The remote world of leaders, generals and diplomats controls the spigot that keeps it going. Eventually events that seem distant will touch them.

The forests covered in snow, with fighting men moving silently between the trees, feel like a return to Europe’s past. The challenge is to find a way to make sure it’s not part of Europe’s future.

Jeremy Bowen is the BBC’s international editor