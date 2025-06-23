Iran strikes back

Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images

Thirty-six hours after the US bombed three Iranian nuclear sites, Iran’s military announced that it had begun its retaliation, targeting the Al Udaid air base in Qatar, the largest US military installation in the region, with “destructive and forceful missiles”. US and UK citizens were told to shelter in place as Qatar closed its air space. Air raid sirens sounded in the capital of neighbouring Bahrain. Video footage showed lights streaking through the night sky over Doha on 23 June, followed by loud explosions as air defence batteries shot down the incoming missiles. But within minutes, it was all over.

For all the theatrics, the Iranian attack was largely symbolic. Iran notified Qatar of the attack hours in advance, ensuring there was plenty of time to intercept the missiles and little chance of significant damage or casualties that might provoke a response from the US. Tehran took a similar approach in 2020, notifying Iraqi officials ahead of a planned strike on a US base there following the assassination of Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani. Now, as then, they nominally responded, not allowing the US’s attack to go unanswered, but clearly determined not to supply the pretext for a further round of escalation and a new wave of US strikes.

Oil prices duly fell, dropping more than four per cent in the immediate aftermath, and global stock markets rallied, signalling a collective exhalation at the prospect that Iran might, in fact, be looking for an off-ramp, rather than a wider war with the US that could include an attempt to block the Strait of Hormuz and disrupt shipments of oil and gas. Donald Trump responded, naturally, with a social media post, characterising the Iranian action as “very weak” and thanking Tehran for providing early warning. “Most importantly, they’ve got it all out of their ‘system,’ and there will, hopefully, be no further HATE.” In another post shortly afterwards, he wrote: “CONGRATULATIONS WORLD, IT’S TIME FOR PEACE!”

Yet the war isn’t over. Despite Benjamin Netanyahu’s claim on 22 June that Israel was “very, very close” to realising its objectives in Iran, he has not said when he expects to achieve his stated aims of removing “two concrete, existential threats: the nuclear threat and the ballistic missile threat”. The Israeli military continued to carry out wide-ranging strikes on sites across Iran, including in the capital, Tehran, a paramilitary headquarters, and a prison. Netanyahu knows that he has already succeeded in persuading Trump to attack Iran once, he may well assess that he has every chance of doing so again. He may only be emboldened by the tepid Iranian response in Qatar.

Meanwhile, Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi flew to Moscow for a meeting with Vladimir Putin on Monday. The Russian leader condemned the “unprovoked aggression against Iran” and promised to “assist the Iranian people,” but with his own military waging their continued assault on Ukraine he was careful to avoid offering much more than platitudes. Beijing, too, has criticised the US strikes, which the foreign ministry said, “seriously violate the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and international law”. But there is little sign that China intends to wade into the conflict, beyond urging all sides to de-escalate.

Still, Tehran is making clear that it still has allies and no apparent plans to capitulate. It is far from clear whether the US strikes succeeded in destroying Iran’s nuclear capabilities, as the US president has claimed, or if, in fact, the regime was able to relocate some of its equipment and uranium stockpile ahead of the strikes, tipped off, in part, by Trump’s repeated hints on social media that he was preparing to authorise the military campaign. The Iranian government, in whatever form it emerges from this conflict, may yet assess that the surest bet for survival is to follow the North Korean model and race for a nuclear weapon at all costs. After all, the last time Tehran entered nuclear negotiations with the US, it ended with American B-2s overhead dropping 30,000-pound bombs.

If the Iranian attack on Qatar turns out to be the extent of the regime’s military response for now, there will be relief in Washington, and across much of the region, that there is at least a short-term pause in what had threatened to become a dangerous escalatory spiral between the two powers. Trump now has an opportunity to declare victory, make clear to Netanyahu that this marks the end of US involvement in this conflict, and back away from his recent musings on social media about the need for “UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER” and regime change in Iran. The question is whether he will take it, and what more action Israel and Iran may have in mind.

