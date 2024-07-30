Is Israel on the verge of war with itself?

Photo by Amir Levy/Getty Images

The deterioration of Israeli civil society since 7 October culminated in a violent assault on Israeli institutions on Monday, when protesters – including members of the Knesset, Israel’s parliament – stormed two army bases. The demonstrations were sparked by the detention of Israeli soldiers, who have been accused of torture.

The nine soldiers had been charged with the physical and sexual abuse of a Palestinian detainee. In response to news, protesters stormed the Sde Teiman base, roughly 20 miles from the Gaza border, where the nine soldiers had been arrested, before moving to the Beit Lid military court, where they were being held.

As the riots worsened, the Israeli military recalled troops from the Nahal Brigade in the Gaza Strip to protect Beit Lid and other locations; initially soldiers were prevented from reaching the gate of courthouse compound at Bet Lid after protesters blocked the roads.

No protesters were arrested, and the police have subsequently said that they do not intend to press any charges. There are rumours that security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir gave orders for the police to stand down, while finance minister Bezalel Smotrich released a video message praising the arrested soldiers and calling them “heroes” who should be “celebrated”.

Other members of the Knesset – Tally Gotliv and Zvi Sukkot – personally took part in the protests, with Gotliv photographed standing next to masked figures and Sukkot filmed struggling with a soldier to get through the compound gates.

Breaking into military bases is illegal, and the lack of action seeming taken by police – as well as the participation of elected politicians – is a clear demonstration that segments of Israeli society are no longer willing to obey the law. It was left to the army to quell the protests, uphold the judicial process and protect the investigation, but divisions exist in the army and there is fear that more soldiers might join further protests. And in their public support of those accused of torture, the politicians Gotliv, Sukkot and Smotrich calculate that their electoral base similarly opposes the arrests.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid, of the centrist Yesh Atid Party, darkly pronounced on X that: “We are not on the brink of the abyss, we are in the abyss. All red lines were crossed today. MKs and ministers who participate in the invasion of violent militias into military bases [send] a message to the State of Israel: they are done with democracy, they are done with the rule of law.”

President Isaac Herzog (who as head of state is meant to represent a non-political figure) invoked the ongoing conflict in Gaza and possible war with Hezbollah to appeal for calm. In a message to protesters, he said: “Leave the camp and let the IDF work and win. We are in one of the most difficult and challenging weeks in terms of security – we must not burden our fighters and commanders any longer. Let’s strengthen the IDF and its commanders.”

It is significant that this token gesture – the arrest of soldiers accused of egregious crimes – has sparked such violence. It shows how far the mood is Israel has shifted since 7 October.

This shift is apparent everywhere, from politicians speeches encouraging mob rule to the mainstream media. It’s apparent on university campuses, where there has been an increase in student union protests and demands that academic faculty be dismissed for anything viewed as “incitement” against Israel.

It’s not just an issue with the hard-right. In discussions with centrist Israelis, it’s now no longer uncommon to hear people arguing that torturing Palestinian detainees is justified, while rationalising abhorrent behaviour – including sexual violence – whether for intelligence purposes or simply for retribution.

The families of the hostages who oppose the war or have been critical of the government have experienced this ugly shift in public sentiment first hand; some have been verbally abused or attacked by supporters of the government.

Amongst a growing number of Israelis, a desire for revenge for 7 October has overtaken any other concern, including over what sort of country Israel should be. For this quest they are willing upend the rule of law, the judicial process, and seemingly their own state.