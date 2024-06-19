New Times,
New Thinking.

  1. Cover Story
19 June 2024

How to fix a nation

As the country enters a new political era, leading thinkers explain what Labour must do to rebuild a broken Britain.

By New Statesman

Illustration by Lisa Sheehan

Mariana Mazzucato: Britain needs to grow again

A mission-oriented industrial strategy can help the UK escape the cycle of underinvestment.

Paul Collier: The Labour Party must forge a new national prosperity

Power should shift from the dead hand of the Treasury to Britain’s devolved authorities.

Those who aspire to lead must embody the seven principles of public life.

Michael Kenny: Democratic renewal must be at the heart of a Labour government

We need enhanced checks on executive power to protect Britain’s constitution – and public trust in governments.

Christopher Caldwell: Britain faces bigger problems than its Tory party

With Brexit, the UK reclaimed a considerable measure of formal sovereignty – but not its democracy.

Select and enter your email address Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

Rory Scothorne: Scotland’s renaissance

The Union can be saved by shifting Britain’s wealth back from the private to the public realm.

Rachel Clarke: Today’s health service is a travesty of what it used to be

The Conservatives have subjected the NHS to the most savage funding squeeze in its history.

Philippe Sands: The UK can make a difference on the world stage in these threatening times

Many want the Britain of their imagination to return: reliable, decent, committed to a rules-based order.

Anthony Seldon: The case for a revolution in education

Put the teaching of character, creativity, the arts and sport back into schools as the right of all pupils.

Katy Shaw: Liberate the regions

The government must empower regional mayors and place devolution at the core of its plans.

Jon Cruddas: Solving the “labour question”

A Keir Starmer government should boost the economic power of working people.

Michael Lind: The UK can lead a new Anglosphere

In office, Labour should embrace the virtues of a medium-sized great power.

Hans Kundnani: A left-wing vision for a post-Brexit Britain

We should engage with the Global South and ease migration restrictions from Commonwealth countries.

Grace Blakeley: Confronting the crisis of the commons

Britain has become a society that denies the most basic obligations we have towards one another.

[See also: Labour’s manifesto is quietly radical]

Content from our partners
Peatlands are nature's unsung climate warriors
Peatlands are nature’s unsung climate warriors
Scott J Davidson
How the apprenticeship levy helps small businesses to transform their workforce
How the apprenticeship levy helps small businesses to transform their workforce
Spotlight
How to reform the apprenticeship levy
How to reform the apprenticeship levy
John Boumphrey

Topics in this article : , , ,