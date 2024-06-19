How to fix a nation

Mariana Mazzucato: Britain needs to grow again
A mission-oriented industrial strategy can help the UK escape the cycle of underinvestment.
Paul Collier: The Labour Party must forge a new national prosperity
Power should shift from the dead hand of the Treasury to Britain’s devolved authorities.
Marina Wheeler: Reform of the legal system is imperative
Those who aspire to lead must embody the seven principles of public life.
Michael Kenny: Democratic renewal must be at the heart of a Labour government
We need enhanced checks on executive power to protect Britain’s constitution – and public trust in governments.
Christopher Caldwell: Britain faces bigger problems than its Tory party
With Brexit, the UK reclaimed a considerable measure of formal sovereignty – but not its democracy.
Rory Scothorne: Scotland’s renaissance
The Union can be saved by shifting Britain’s wealth back from the private to the public realm.
Rachel Clarke: Today’s health service is a travesty of what it used to be
The Conservatives have subjected the NHS to the most savage funding squeeze in its history.
Philippe Sands: The UK can make a difference on the world stage in these threatening times
Many want the Britain of their imagination to return: reliable, decent, committed to a rules-based order.
Anthony Seldon: The case for a revolution in education
Put the teaching of character, creativity, the arts and sport back into schools as the right of all pupils.
Katy Shaw: Liberate the regions
The government must empower regional mayors and place devolution at the core of its plans.
Jon Cruddas: Solving the “labour question”
A Keir Starmer government should boost the economic power of working people.
Michael Lind: The UK can lead a new Anglosphere
In office, Labour should embrace the virtues of a medium-sized great power.
Hans Kundnani: A left-wing vision for a post-Brexit Britain
We should engage with the Global South and ease migration restrictions from Commonwealth countries.
Grace Blakeley: Confronting the crisis of the commons
Britain has become a society that denies the most basic obligations we have towards one another.
